Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sun Communities by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $211.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

