Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

