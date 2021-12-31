Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) Insider Vladimir Nikolaenko Buys 920,000 Shares of Stock

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) insider Vladimir Nikolaenko bought 920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,120.00 ($7,333.33).

Surefire Resources Company Profile

Surefire Resources NL explores for and evaluates mineral tenement holdings in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, and vanadium. It holds interests in the Kooline lead-silver project covering an area of 386 square kilometers located in Ashburton province in Western Australia; the Unaly Hill and Victory Bore Vanadium projects located in the mid-west of Western Australia; and the Yidby and Perenjori project areas, Western Australia.

