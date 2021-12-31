Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,166.72

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Swap has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $355,166.72 and approximately $309.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.66 or 0.07899343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,778.43 or 0.99906219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,587,331 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

