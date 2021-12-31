Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.21 or 0.07842480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00073723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.84 or 0.99891201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

