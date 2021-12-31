Swingby Market Capitalization Reaches $10.45 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $1.93 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,599,214 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

