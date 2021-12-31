Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Switch by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock worth $39,541,887. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE SWCH opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.