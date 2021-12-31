Swop Market Capitalization Reaches $10.74 Million (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Swop has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $6,881.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for $5.83 or 0.00012409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.76 or 0.07930735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.69 or 1.00232612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,872,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,841,575 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

