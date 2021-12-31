Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sylvamo.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLVM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.