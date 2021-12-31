Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $15.90. Synalloy shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 12,396 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 23,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $332,794.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 219,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Synalloy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

