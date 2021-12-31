Synthetify (SNY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,743.00

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $98,743.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.14 or 0.07898212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.19 or 0.99743311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

