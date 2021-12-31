Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $2.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TGB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 241,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,069. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

