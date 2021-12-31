Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 39,302 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TMHC opened at $34.63 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

