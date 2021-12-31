Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 39,302 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of TMHC opened at $34.63 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.77.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
