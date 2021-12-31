TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $398.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

