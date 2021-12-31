TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 116.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $718.33 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $728.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $647.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

