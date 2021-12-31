TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.43.

OTLY stock opened at 8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.66. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 7.46 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.