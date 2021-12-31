Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $26.37

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.68. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 3,037 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

