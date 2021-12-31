Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

TIIAY stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

