Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,600.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and last traded at GBX 1,592.75 ($21.41), with a volume of 4582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,568 ($21.08).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,411.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,214.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

In other news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.49), for a total value of £29,000,000 ($38,983,734.37).

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

