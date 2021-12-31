Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.20

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 17258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telstra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.