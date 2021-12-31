Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Position Raised by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Teradata were worth $26,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after acquiring an additional 220,056 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 212,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.