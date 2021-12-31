Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $236.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $824.55.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,070.34 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 346.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,065.15 and a 200-day moving average of $836.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

