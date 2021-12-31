Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares dropped 2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,055.45 and last traded at $1,064.00. Approximately 160,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,500,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,086.19.

Specifically, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,065.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.72. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 346.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.