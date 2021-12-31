The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.
Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
