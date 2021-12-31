The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.