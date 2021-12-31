The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,840,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

