The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Clorox by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

