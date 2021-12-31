The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Billion

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report $11.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.72 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $11.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $58.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 billion to $59.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $385.52 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.62 and its 200-day moving average is $390.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.