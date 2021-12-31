The Graph Price Hits $0.64 (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $95.03 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007016 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.