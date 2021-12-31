The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group makes up about 6.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 5.10% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $212,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,784,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,052,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after buying an additional 93,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,718,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.65. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.