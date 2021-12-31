The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.