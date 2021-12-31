The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Lessened by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,027,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559,763 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for approximately 11.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $404,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

