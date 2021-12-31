The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $350.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

