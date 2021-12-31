The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.