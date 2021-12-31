The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 397,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Shares of TJX opened at $75.53 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

