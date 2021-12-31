The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.81. 107,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,264,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

