Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $664.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $636.73 and its 200-day moving average is $577.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $668.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

