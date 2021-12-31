Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

TCBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

