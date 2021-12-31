Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 2,265 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $69,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.89.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $701.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

