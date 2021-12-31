Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,334 shares during the period. Loews makes up about 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.78% of Loews worth $107,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE L opened at $57.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.