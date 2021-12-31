Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,590 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.35% of United Therapeutics worth $28,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,530,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $215.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.08. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $217.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

