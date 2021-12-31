Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,909.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,923.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,797.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

