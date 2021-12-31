Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 11,864 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.35% of AmerisourceBergen worth $86,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $133.77 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $135.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

