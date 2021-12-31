THORChain Price Tops $7.02 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. THORChain has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $33.73 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.02 or 0.00014992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.19 or 0.07883438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,800.42 or 0.99926699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007925 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

