Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 46060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$54.52 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

