Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE TWI opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $687.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Titan International by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Titan International by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

