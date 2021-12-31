Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 1,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 436,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 2.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

