Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,708 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CRH by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CRH by 33.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.59. 2,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,291. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

