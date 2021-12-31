Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,177 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $62,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. 3,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,268 shares of company stock worth $12,588,191 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

