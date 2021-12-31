Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 10,622 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of AerCap worth $34,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $48,382,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AerCap by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,612,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,247,000 after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in AerCap by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $2,226,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. 4,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,895. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.