Todd Asset Management LLC Has $25.13 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

AON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.77. 7,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,880. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.98. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

